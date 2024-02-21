Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 160 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,521,405 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

