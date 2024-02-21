Laqira Protocol (LQR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.75 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 69.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $87,464.96 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 124.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

