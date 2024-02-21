Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 9.30 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 649.60 ($8.18) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 675.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 628.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -787.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45.

LAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.16) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.85) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 675.33 ($8.50).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

