Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $897.71. 206,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,367. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $811.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

