Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,314 shares during the period. Krispy Kreme makes up 1.0% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.87% of Krispy Kreme worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNUT. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,798,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after buying an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after buying an additional 2,670,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 396,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.