Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.01-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 3,469,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,767.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

