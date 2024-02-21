Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stake Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,665 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 591,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.