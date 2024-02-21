Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 8.6% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.89. 304,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,085,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $222.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

