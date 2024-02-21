Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 681,914 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $63,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after buying an additional 4,393,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 206.7% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,666,000 after buying an additional 3,645,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

