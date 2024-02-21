Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.