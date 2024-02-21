KeyCorp Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $65.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

NYSE:KBR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KBR by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

