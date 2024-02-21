KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.28. KE shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 839,599 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 13.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in KE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in KE by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

