KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

KBR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE KBR traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 331,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,633,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,635 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 804,279 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

