Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Sells 4,052 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. IDT comprises approximately 1.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of IDT worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IDT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in IDT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Stock Down 0.1 %

IDT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. 15,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.96. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

