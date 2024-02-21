Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Sells 16,795 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty accounts for about 9.6% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Assured Guaranty worth $61,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 115,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,887. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

