Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 7.7% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 57,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,447 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 112,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,545,664. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

