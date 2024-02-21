Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 324.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. 11,745,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,902,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.