Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for about 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 101,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $25,398,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 779,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

