Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $33.64. 25,835,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,176,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.