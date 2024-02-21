JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Increased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. 2,538,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,297. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

