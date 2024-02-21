John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 122,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,565. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

