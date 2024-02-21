John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 122,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,565. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.
