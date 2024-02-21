JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Up 4.3%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.22. 2,032,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,513,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after buying an additional 6,168,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

