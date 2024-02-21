Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 9,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 23,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$113.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

