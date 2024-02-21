Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 383 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Itron Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 121,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
