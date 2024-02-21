Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 383 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Itron Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 121,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

