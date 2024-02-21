Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 1,560 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. 121,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,864. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Itron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

