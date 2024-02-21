Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 1,560 Shares

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. 121,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,864. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Itron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Itron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.