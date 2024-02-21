Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

ISPR stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,363. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISPR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ispire Technology by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ispire Technology by 1,052.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ispire Technology by 547.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

