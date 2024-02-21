iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.95% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $104,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $725,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWV traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.74. 68,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.44 and a 12-month high of $288.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.