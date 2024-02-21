iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325,196 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $169.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.