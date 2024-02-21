iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Boosted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 6.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $21,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,246 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 352,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period.

INDA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872,616 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

