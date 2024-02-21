iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 819,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 592,873 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $23.12.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after acquiring an additional 207,716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 585,433 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,372,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

