iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 1,375,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,346. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

