iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $314,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $108.87. 37,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

