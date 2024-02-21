iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.07. 22,543,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,477,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.