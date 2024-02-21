iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.33. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

