iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ IRTC opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.33. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23.
Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies
In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
