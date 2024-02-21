IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of IQVIA worth $78,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $234.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.