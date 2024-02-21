IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.28 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $1,670,165 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

