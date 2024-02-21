Investors Purchase High Volume of Procter & Gamble Call Options (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 29,559 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 20,660 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.46. 3,534,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. The company has a market cap of $375.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $160.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

