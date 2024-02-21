Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2024 – Avis Budget Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Avis Budget Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $195.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2024 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/26/2024 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2024 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $248.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $234.00.

1/11/2024 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2024 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $105.20. 179,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,901. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $244.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.69. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

