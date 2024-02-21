Invesco Ltd. Purchases 429,186 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $209,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 470,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.42.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $323.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

