Invesco Ltd. Purchases 114,298 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $225,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $384.77 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $405.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.38.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

