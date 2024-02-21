Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.18% of Amdocs worth $222,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 930,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after acquiring an additional 302,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

