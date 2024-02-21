Invesco Ltd. Buys 457,697 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Herc worth $198,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Herc by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Herc by 5.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

