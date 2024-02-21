Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $32.93. Approximately 5,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 22,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 193,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.