Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $32.93. Approximately 5,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 22,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
