Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.52

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.52 and traded as high as $64.72. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 9,400 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

