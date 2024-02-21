Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 229,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 353,942 shares.The stock last traded at $31.47 and had previously closed at $30.64.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.17 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 585,652 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 319,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 208,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 111,287 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 104,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 73,699 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

