Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note issued on Monday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUNR. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 50.1 %

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CPMG Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.