International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $179.66. 2,485,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.