International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $621.02

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 621.02 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 671.90 ($8.46). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.31), with a volume of 77,720 shares.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 645.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 621.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £258.32 million, a PE ratio of 634.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27.

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

