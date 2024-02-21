Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Installed Building Products worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,658,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.4 %

IBP traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.07. The company had a trading volume of 129,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,396. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

