Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,555.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 491,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,468. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

